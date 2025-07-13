Left Menu

Liverpool's Emotional Tribute: Carrying Jota's Legacy Forward

Liverpool manager Arne Slot reflects on the emotional challenge faced by the team after Diogo Jota's tragic death. Slot advises his players to follow Jota's example by being true to themselves. Liverpool plans to honor Jota's memory by permanently retiring his number.

Updated: 13-07-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:13 IST
Liverpool's manager, Arne Slot, has spoken about the profound impact of Diogo Jota's tragic death on the team. Slot highlighted the difficulty in finding the right words and actions to navigate this challenging time.

The team, which recently attended Jota's funeral in Portugal, will honor his memory by retiring his number 20 permanently. Slot urged his players to follow Jota's example by staying true to themselves and drawing on the resilience he often demonstrated.

Despite the emotional weight, Slot emphasized the necessity for Liverpool, as a football club, to continue training and playing while keeping Jota's legacy in their hearts.

