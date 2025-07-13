Liverpool's Emotional Tribute: Carrying Jota's Legacy Forward

Liverpool's manager, Arne Slot, has spoken about the profound impact of Diogo Jota's tragic death on the team. Slot highlighted the difficulty in finding the right words and actions to navigate this challenging time.

The team, which recently attended Jota's funeral in Portugal, will honor his memory by retiring his number 20 permanently. Slot urged his players to follow Jota's example by staying true to themselves and drawing on the resilience he often demonstrated.

Despite the emotional weight, Slot emphasized the necessity for Liverpool, as a football club, to continue training and playing while keeping Jota's legacy in their hearts.