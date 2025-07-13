Marc Marquez: Dominance at Sachsenring as 'King' Celebrates 200th Start

Marc Marquez cemented his reputation as the 'King of Sachsenring' by marking his 200th MotoGP start with a triumphant win at the German Grand Prix. The victory, achieved on his Ducati, was a testament to his skill and resilience, especially in a race that tested endurance as only 10 riders were able to finish.

Marquez's ninth MotoGP victory at Sachsenring expanded his championship lead over his brother Alex, who took second place, despite nursing a fractured hand from a recent crash. The intense race saw multiple accidents, particularly at the notorious turn one, but Marc remained unfazed, demonstrating his prowess by the chequered flag.

The race bolstered Marquez's dominant position in the championship standings, with his teammate Francesco Bagnaia finishing third. Despite challenges from contenders like Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marquez maintained a comfortable lead, showcasing his remarkable control and strategic acumen throughout the event.