Ernie Els Withdraws from British Open: A Champion's Surprising Decision

Ernie Els, the revered two-time British Open champion, will not be participating in the upcoming tournament. This marks the second time this year that Els has opted out of major championships.

The R&A did not disclose a reason for the 55-year-old South African's withdrawal, leaving fans and analysts speculating about the decision. Si Woo Kim, next on the alternate list, will replace Els in the event.

Despite being eligible to play until the age of 60, Els has shown a pattern this year, having also chosen not to compete in The Players Championship, a spot he earned by winning the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone in 2024.

