Left Menu

Ernie Els Withdraws from British Open: A Champion's Surprising Decision

Ernie Els, a two-time British Open champion, has withdrawn from the tournament for the second time this year. The reason for the 55-year-old South African's withdrawal was not disclosed. Els, exempt to play until 60, was replaced by Si Woo Kim, next on the alternate list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:27 IST
Ernie Els Withdraws from British Open: A Champion's Surprising Decision
Ernie Els
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ernie Els, the revered two-time British Open champion, will not be participating in the upcoming tournament. This marks the second time this year that Els has opted out of major championships.

The R&A did not disclose a reason for the 55-year-old South African's withdrawal, leaving fans and analysts speculating about the decision. Si Woo Kim, next on the alternate list, will replace Els in the event.

Despite being eligible to play until the age of 60, Els has shown a pattern this year, having also chosen not to compete in The Players Championship, a spot he earned by winning the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025