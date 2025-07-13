Kudermetova and Mertens Triumph in Thrilling Wimbledon Women's Doubles Final

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, the eighth seeds, staged a remarkable comeback to claim their first Grand Slam victory as a duo, triumphing over Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko with scores of 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the Wimbledon women's doubles final.

This victory was particularly significant for Russia's Kudermetova, who had experienced defeat in the 2021 final against Mertens and Hsieh. For Belgian Mertens, this win added a second Wimbledon title and marked her fifth Grand Slam doubles championship. Mertens, emotional after reaching the fourth round in singles as well, described the campaign as incredible.

After losing the first set, the duo rebounded with Kudermetova leading a strong second set performance. Despite an intense exchange with Hsieh in the third set, they managed to break back and secure the win. Kudermetova expressed her determination to win, especially after her previous final loss at Wimbledon.

