Left Menu

Kudermetova and Mertens Triumph in Thrilling Wimbledon Women's Doubles Final

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, seeded eighth, claimed victory in their first Grand Slam together, overcoming Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko in the Wimbledon women's doubles final. The win marked Kudermetova's first major title and Mertens' fifth Grand Slam doubles title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:42 IST
Kudermetova and Mertens Triumph in Thrilling Wimbledon Women's Doubles Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, the eighth seeds, staged a remarkable comeback to claim their first Grand Slam victory as a duo, triumphing over Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko with scores of 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the Wimbledon women's doubles final.

This victory was particularly significant for Russia's Kudermetova, who had experienced defeat in the 2021 final against Mertens and Hsieh. For Belgian Mertens, this win added a second Wimbledon title and marked her fifth Grand Slam doubles championship. Mertens, emotional after reaching the fourth round in singles as well, described the campaign as incredible.

After losing the first set, the duo rebounded with Kudermetova leading a strong second set performance. Despite an intense exchange with Hsieh in the third set, they managed to break back and secure the win. Kudermetova expressed her determination to win, especially after her previous final loss at Wimbledon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025