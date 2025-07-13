Left Menu

Oliver Rowland Secures Historic Formula E Title for Nissan

Oliver Rowland clinched his first Formula E title for Nissan with two races to spare, becoming the series' 10th different champion in 11 seasons. He surpassed Pascal Wehrlein significantly after the penultimate weekend in Berlin. Rowland's victory marked the first championship win for a Japanese manufacturer.

Oliver Rowland, driving for Nissan, made history by winning his first Formula E title, wrapping up the championship two races early. The win marks him as the 10th different champion of the all-electric series over 11 seasons.

Rowland needed to lead Pascal Wehrlein by 59 points after the penultimate weekend in Berlin, where he finished fourth and Wehrlein, despite starting on pole, only came in 16th. The Briton now leads the championship standings with 184 points, while his closest rival, Wehrlein, trails with 125.

The weekend at Berlin's Tempelhof airport saw Jaguar's Nick Cassidy clinch victory in Sunday's race, following teammate Mitch Evans' Saturday triumph. The final two races will take place in London on July 26-27, marking a milestone with this being the first championship win for a Japanese manufacturer in Formula E.

