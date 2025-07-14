Trump's Anniversary: From Survival to Spectacle at FIFA Club World Cup

President Donald Trump celebrated the one-year anniversary of surviving a failed assassination attempt by attending the FIFA Club World Cup final with his family and advisers. The event took place at MetLife Stadium, a site that will host the 2026 World Cup final.

First lady Melania Trump and Trump traveled from Bedminster, New Jersey, to witness the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. The president received cheers from the crowd as he entered the stadium, where musical performances by Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini set the tone for the match.

Trump has frequently attended sports events during his presidency, with this soccer tournament being the latest. He's maintained a favorable relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and plans to attend multiple matches in next year's World Cup. The tournament will take place amidst ongoing political tensions in North America.