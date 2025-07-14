Cole Palmer Shines as Chelsea Clinches Club World Cup

Cole Palmer delivered a remarkable performance in the Club World Cup final, leading Chelsea to a 3-0 victory over Paris St Germain at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Palmer's two goals and an assist stunned the European and French champions, establishing Chelsea's dominance early in the match.

The English midfielder capitalized on a mistake by PSG's Nuno Mendes, scoring from a Malo Gusto rebound. He doubled Chelsea's advantage with an exquisite strike after a cooling break, deftly maneuvering through the defense with graceful skill.

Palmer's assist to Joao Pedro sealed the win, while PSG's woes deepened as Joao Neves was shown a red card for unsportsmanlike conduct. This decisive victory marks a momentous achievement in Chelsea's campaign.