Netherlands Stumbles Out of Women's Euros Against France

The Netherlands faced a stunning exit from the Women's Euros on Sunday, following a crushing 5-2 defeat by France. The loss saw the 2017 champions finishing third in Group D, marking an early departure from the tournament they had hoped to win.

Despite taking a promising 2-1 lead in the first half, the Dutch team struggled in the latter part of the game, unable to restrain France's Delphine Cascarino, who orchestrated a goal and netted two more, securing France's unblemished record in the group. Netherlands' sole victory came against Wales, showing inconsistencies in their play.

Dutch coach Andries Joncker expressed disappointment but also pride in his team's efforts, highlighting a strong first half despite their eventual collapse. He emphasized that although the team's potential was considerable, it was not fully realized during this tournament, especially in the face of crucial defensive errors.