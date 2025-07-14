Left Menu

Ice-Cole Dominates Club World Cup: Chelsea's New Hero Emerges

Cole Palmer, dubbed 'Ice-Cole,' showcased his prowess, scoring twice in Chelsea's 3-0 victory over PSG in the Club World Cup final. Named the tournament's best player, Palmer also assisted a goal. The Chelsea forward, who joined from Manchester City, proved his worth under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 05:29 IST
Ice-Cole Dominates Club World Cup: Chelsea's New Hero Emerges
Palmer

Cole 'Ice-Cole' Palmer lived up to his reputation in a high-stakes Club World Cup final, leading Chelsea to a triumphant 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium. Despite sweltering temperatures exceeding 85 degrees Fahrenheit, Palmer delivered an icy performance, scoring twice within eight minutes of the first half.

Awarded the Golden Ball for his outstanding contributions, Palmer further solidified his reputation by assisting Joao Pedro's goal. Formerly associated with Manchester City, Palmer moved to Chelsea in pursuit of greater playing time, quickly becoming the team's hero in a successful season.

Coach Enzo Maresca praised Palmer's adaptability, stating they strategically found him space to exploit PSG's defenses. The Chelsea sensation was pivotal, drawing the admiration of fans and reaffirming his ability to shine under pressure.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025