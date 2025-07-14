Ice-Cole Dominates Club World Cup: Chelsea's New Hero Emerges
Cole Palmer, dubbed 'Ice-Cole,' showcased his prowess, scoring twice in Chelsea's 3-0 victory over PSG in the Club World Cup final. Named the tournament's best player, Palmer also assisted a goal. The Chelsea forward, who joined from Manchester City, proved his worth under pressure.
Cole 'Ice-Cole' Palmer lived up to his reputation in a high-stakes Club World Cup final, leading Chelsea to a triumphant 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium. Despite sweltering temperatures exceeding 85 degrees Fahrenheit, Palmer delivered an icy performance, scoring twice within eight minutes of the first half.
Awarded the Golden Ball for his outstanding contributions, Palmer further solidified his reputation by assisting Joao Pedro's goal. Formerly associated with Manchester City, Palmer moved to Chelsea in pursuit of greater playing time, quickly becoming the team's hero in a successful season.
Coach Enzo Maresca praised Palmer's adaptability, stating they strategically found him space to exploit PSG's defenses. The Chelsea sensation was pivotal, drawing the admiration of fans and reaffirming his ability to shine under pressure.
