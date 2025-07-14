Cole 'Ice-Cole' Palmer lived up to his reputation in a high-stakes Club World Cup final, leading Chelsea to a triumphant 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium. Despite sweltering temperatures exceeding 85 degrees Fahrenheit, Palmer delivered an icy performance, scoring twice within eight minutes of the first half.

Awarded the Golden Ball for his outstanding contributions, Palmer further solidified his reputation by assisting Joao Pedro's goal. Formerly associated with Manchester City, Palmer moved to Chelsea in pursuit of greater playing time, quickly becoming the team's hero in a successful season.

Coach Enzo Maresca praised Palmer's adaptability, stating they strategically found him space to exploit PSG's defenses. The Chelsea sensation was pivotal, drawing the admiration of fans and reaffirming his ability to shine under pressure.