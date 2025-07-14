Injury Hits New Zealand's Caleb Clarke, Misses Rugby Championship

New Zealand's rising rugby star, Caleb Clarke, is expected to be out for six to eight weeks following a high ankle injury that could sidelining him for key Rugby Championship matches. Coach Scott Robertson expressed disappointment but remains optimistic about his team's depth as other players step up.

Clarke was initially due to replace Sevu Reece in the lineup, who sat out due to concussion protocols. However, the All Blacks found success with Emoni Narawi, triumphing over France with a decisive 43-17 victory, rendering the series clinched before the final match in Hamilton.

As injuries shuffle the All Blacks' roster, including Tupou Vaa'i's concussion, Robertson sees an opportunity to test squad depth. New faces like Luke Jacobson and others may see more playtime as the team aims to bolster its lineup ahead of future competitions.

