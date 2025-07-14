Cole Palmer's exceptional play led Chelsea to a remarkable 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final. Scoring twice and setting up João Pedro's goal, Palmer's contribution was instrumental as Chelsea showcased their dominance early on in the match.

Despite PSG's formidable reputation, having won the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and their inaugural Champions League trophy, they struggled against a revitalized Chelsea team at the MetLife Stadium before a crowd of 81,188. High-profile attendees included U.S. President Donald Trump, who faced boos during the awards ceremony.

Palmer, a 23-year-old talent hailing from Manchester City, has become an integral part of the Chelsea squad, amassing 18 goals this season. Chelsea's victory reaffirms their ambition as they gear up for the upcoming Premier League season, setting sights on challenging other top-tier teams.