Chelsea Overpowers PSG in Club World Cup Triumph

Chelsea's Cole Palmer delivered a standout performance, scoring twice and assisting another, as Chelsea defeated PSG 3-0 in the Club World Cup final. With key goals and strategic plays, the match showcased Chelsea's tenacity and solidified their position with another world title victory at MetLife Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eastrutherford | Updated: 14-07-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:24 IST
Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer's exceptional play led Chelsea to a remarkable 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final. Scoring twice and setting up João Pedro's goal, Palmer's contribution was instrumental as Chelsea showcased their dominance early on in the match.

Despite PSG's formidable reputation, having won the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and their inaugural Champions League trophy, they struggled against a revitalized Chelsea team at the MetLife Stadium before a crowd of 81,188. High-profile attendees included U.S. President Donald Trump, who faced boos during the awards ceremony.

Palmer, a 23-year-old talent hailing from Manchester City, has become an integral part of the Chelsea squad, amassing 18 goals this season. Chelsea's victory reaffirms their ambition as they gear up for the upcoming Premier League season, setting sights on challenging other top-tier teams.

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

