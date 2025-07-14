Marc Marquez Triumphs at Sachsenring, Celebrates 200th MotoGP Start with Victory
Marc Marquez celebrated his 200th MotoGP start with an impressive victory at the Sachsenring, surpassing Giacomo Agostini's win record. With wet weather threats fading, Marquez took the lead early, maintaining it throughout. Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia completed the podium in a race marked by multiple crashes.
- Country:
- Germany
Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team clinched his 200th MotoGP start in style, claiming victory at the Sachsenring during the Liqui Moly Grand Prix of Germany. The win marks his 69th career triumph, surpassing the legendary Giacomo Agostini on the all-time victory charts.
Threats of wet weather subsided as the race commenced, allowing Marquez to seize the lead immediately, with Fabio Di Giannantonio making an impressive leap to third from sixth. Despite various challenges, Marquez established a commanding presence early on, distancing himself from competitors.
Alex Marquez showcased resilience, securing a second-place finish despite an injury, while Francesco Bagnaia returned to form with a strong podium performance. The event noted several retirements, particularly due to crashes, affecting the outcomes for potential podium contenders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
