Left Menu

Marc Marquez Triumphs at Sachsenring, Celebrates 200th MotoGP Start with Victory

Marc Marquez celebrated his 200th MotoGP start with an impressive victory at the Sachsenring, surpassing Giacomo Agostini's win record. With wet weather threats fading, Marquez took the lead early, maintaining it throughout. Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia completed the podium in a race marked by multiple crashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:19 IST
Marc Marquez Triumphs at Sachsenring, Celebrates 200th MotoGP Start with Victory
Ducati Lenovo Team rider Marc Marquez (Image: MotGP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team clinched his 200th MotoGP start in style, claiming victory at the Sachsenring during the Liqui Moly Grand Prix of Germany. The win marks his 69th career triumph, surpassing the legendary Giacomo Agostini on the all-time victory charts.

Threats of wet weather subsided as the race commenced, allowing Marquez to seize the lead immediately, with Fabio Di Giannantonio making an impressive leap to third from sixth. Despite various challenges, Marquez established a commanding presence early on, distancing himself from competitors.

Alex Marquez showcased resilience, securing a second-place finish despite an injury, while Francesco Bagnaia returned to form with a strong podium performance. The event noted several retirements, particularly due to crashes, affecting the outcomes for potential podium contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025