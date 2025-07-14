Healing on the Pitch: England Stars Honor Late Parents in Euro 2025 Triumph
England midfielders Ella Toone and Beth Mead pay tribute to their late parents during Euro 2025. Toone pointed skyward after a goal to honor her father, while Mead dedicated the tournament to her mother. Both players have bonded over their shared grief, finding strength and understanding in each other.
During England's commanding 6-1 victory over Wales at Euro 2025, midfielder Ella Toone scored a heartfelt first-half goal, dedicating it to her late father Nick by pointing skyward. Her father passed away from prostate cancer in September.
Similarly, Beth Mead, also experiencing her first major tournament without her mother, added to England's scoreline in the second half. Mead has dedicated this tournament to her mother June, who died from ovarian cancer in 2023. The duo has forged a close bond, providing mutual support through their shared experiences of loss.
"We've really bonded over such a terrible thing," Toone told the press. Both players have found solace in each other, continuously honoring their parents' memories on and off the pitch. England prepares to face Sweden next in the quarter-finals on Thursday in Zurich.
