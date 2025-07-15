Left Menu

Colwill Claims Club World Cup Triumph Stands Tall

Levi Colwill of Chelsea hailed the Club World Cup's significance after defeating PSG 3-0 in the final. He asserted that the tournament may soon overshadow the Champions League. Colwill expressed excitement about playing in sold-out stadiums and anticipates carrying this momentum into upcoming competitions.

Updated: 15-07-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:59 IST
Club World Cup

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill made a bold declaration after his team's stunning 3-0 victory over European champions Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup final held in New Jersey. Colwill, reveling in the victory, claimed that the tournament would outshine even the Champions League in importance.

The 22-year-old remarked, 'This is the biggest trophy I've ever won. I think the Club World Cup will be bigger than the Champions League, and we were the first team to win it.' He relished the opportunity to play in packed stadiums and against a variety of international teams.

Colwill also emphasized that the victory against a formidable PSG side sets a precedent for Chelsea as they aim to maintain this winning momentum in the Premier League and Champions League. Chelsea previously clinched the Champions League title in 2012 and 2021.

