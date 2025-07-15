Left Menu

India Women's Cricket Team Aims for ODI Dominance Against England

Following a groundbreaking T20I series win over England, the Indian women's cricket team is set to continue their winning streak in the upcoming ODI series. With the ODI World Cup approaching, the team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, focuses on refining their skills, specifically targeting scores above 300 runs.

Riding high on the momentum of a historical series win, the Indian women's cricket team is now eyeing dominance in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, beginning this Wednesday.

After securing their first-ever T20I series victory against England, with a 3-2 finish in the five-match encounter, the team is keen to keep their winning form intact. With the ODI World Cup scheduled later this year on home soil, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad are intensifying their focus on the 50-over format to ensure peak performance.

A recent victory in the Tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa boosted their morale, and a series win here would further refine their strategies. India's emphasis on scoring more than 300 runs in ODIs has provided a tactical edge, particularly aiding their bowlers. In preparation, India's dynamic batting line-up is set to challenge any opponent, though the pace attack faces challenges due to injuries of key players.

