From Trump Returns to Flag Football: Major Moves in Sports

The sports world is buzzing with developments this week, one of which is the PGA Tour's reported consideration to bring a tournament back to the iconic Trump National Doral in Florida by 2026. Highlighting a major move, the tour aims to impress in the week between two significant events on the calendar.

In NBA news, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has successfully returned from a health scare that sidelined him last season. Communicating his excitement through the French press, Wembanyama affirmed clearance from the team's medical staff, reviving hopes for his basketball pursuits.

In ownership news, the Tampa Bay Rays' Stu Sternberg has reportedly agreed to sell the franchise for $1.7 billion. Meanwhile, legendary Mario Lemieux is leading an ownership group desiring to reclaim the Pittsburgh Penguins. Moreover, flag football's highly anticipated Olympic debut in 2028 promises a thrilling spectacle for fans worldwide.

