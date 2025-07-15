Left Menu

Women's ODI World Cup Warm-ups Set for a Thrilling Start in India and Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka will host the Women's ODI World Cup warm-up matches, with games slated against teams like England and New Zealand. Pakistan will hold its matches in Sri Lanka. The actual World Cup event will return to the subcontinent, taking place at five different venues from September 30 to November 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:37 IST
Women's ODI World Cup Warm-ups Set for a Thrilling Start in India and Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Women's ODI World Cup warm-up matches kick off soon, with India set to face England and New Zealand in Bengaluru. Pakistan, however, will compete in Sri Lanka. The pre-event games are set ahead of the tournament, which India and Sri Lanka are jointly hosting this September and October.

On September 25 and 27, India will clash with England and New Zealand, while Pakistan plays at the Colombo Cricket Club. A total of nine day-night games will occur at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium and BCCI Centre of Excellence, and Colombo's iconic venues.

The World Cup starts on September 30 and runs until November 2 across five venues, marking the event's return to the subcontinent after 12 years. Defending champions Australia make their warm-up debut against England on September 27 at Bangalore's BCCI Centre of Excellence.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025