Women's ODI World Cup Warm-ups Set for a Thrilling Start in India and Sri Lanka

The Women's ODI World Cup warm-up matches kick off soon, with India set to face England and New Zealand in Bengaluru. Pakistan, however, will compete in Sri Lanka. The pre-event games are set ahead of the tournament, which India and Sri Lanka are jointly hosting this September and October.

On September 25 and 27, India will clash with England and New Zealand, while Pakistan plays at the Colombo Cricket Club. A total of nine day-night games will occur at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium and BCCI Centre of Excellence, and Colombo's iconic venues.

The World Cup starts on September 30 and runs until November 2 across five venues, marking the event's return to the subcontinent after 12 years. Defending champions Australia make their warm-up debut against England on September 27 at Bangalore's BCCI Centre of Excellence.