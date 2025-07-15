Left Menu

Leah Williamson's Drive for More Football Glory

England's Women's football team, led by captain Leah Williamson, gears up for another encounter with Sweden in the European Championship quarter-finals, following their historic 4-0 win in 2022. Despite their past triumph, Williamson emphasizes respect for Sweden's prowess and maintains a relentless drive for more success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:58 IST
Leah Williamson's Drive for More Football Glory

As England's Women's football team prepares to clash with Sweden in the European Championship quarter-finals, captain Leah Williamson reflects on their previous triumph. She highlights that while England dominated with a 4-0 victory in 2022, their focus remains on the challenges that lie ahead.

Facing a formidable Swedish team that recently outperformed Germany, Williamson notes the respect their opponents deserve. "Sweden's incredible tournament history and well-organized play make them a fierce competitor," she stated, stressing the importance of staying vigilant.

Alongside her Arsenal teammate, Stina Blackstenius, who has been in top form, Williamson's ambition remains undeterred. She aspires to lead her team to further glory, driven by the collective spirit and the pursuit of another landmark victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025