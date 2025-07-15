Left Menu

Irfan Pathan Criticizes India's Workload Management for Bumrah as Stokes Shines

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan criticized India's workload management concerning lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah, contrasting with England's Ben Stokes, who delivered impressive performances despite workload concerns. Pathan questioned India's strategy after Stokes' remarkable spell in the third Test at Lord's, highlighting a missed opportunity for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:43 IST
Irfan Pathan Criticizes India's Workload Management for Bumrah as Stokes Shines
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has voiced his concerns over India's workload management strategy for fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Pathan's comments came in the wake of England captain Ben Stokes' standout performance in the third Test at Lord's, where he bowled extensively, showing resilience and commitment.

Pathan highlighted that despite Stokes' recent return from injury, he managed to bowl a significant 44 overs during England's 22-run victory, even securing the Player of the Match award. Stokes contributed with the ball and bat, scoring crucial runs and executing a pivotal run-out of Rishabh Pant. He bowled a determined 9.2-over spell on the fifth day, asserting England's series lead.

In sharp contrast, Bumrah, after resting during the Edgbaston Test, was restricted to just 43 overs in three of the five scheduled Tests due to workload concerns stemming from a past back injury. Pathan suggested India might have missed pooling more effort from Bumrah, as exhibited by Stokes, who demonstrated little regard for workload and focused on performing decisively for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025