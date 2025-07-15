Irfan Pathan Criticizes India's Workload Management for Bumrah as Stokes Shines

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has voiced his concerns over India's workload management strategy for fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Pathan's comments came in the wake of England captain Ben Stokes' standout performance in the third Test at Lord's, where he bowled extensively, showing resilience and commitment.

Pathan highlighted that despite Stokes' recent return from injury, he managed to bowl a significant 44 overs during England's 22-run victory, even securing the Player of the Match award. Stokes contributed with the ball and bat, scoring crucial runs and executing a pivotal run-out of Rishabh Pant. He bowled a determined 9.2-over spell on the fifth day, asserting England's series lead.

In sharp contrast, Bumrah, after resting during the Edgbaston Test, was restricted to just 43 overs in three of the five scheduled Tests due to workload concerns stemming from a past back injury. Pathan suggested India might have missed pooling more effort from Bumrah, as exhibited by Stokes, who demonstrated little regard for workload and focused on performing decisively for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)