Leicester City Unveils Marti Cifuentes as New Manager
Leicester City has named Marti Cifuentes, former QPR head coach, as their new manager on a three-year deal following their relegation from the Premier League. Cifuentes aims to write a new chapter for the club and brings experience from leading Hammarby to success and QPR in the Championship.
Leicester City Football Club has officially appointed Marti Cifuentes as their new manager, securing him on a three-year contract. This strategic move comes after the club parted ways with Ruud van Nistelrooy, who exited following the team's relegation from the Premier League.
In a public statement, the 43-year-old Spaniard expressed his enthusiasm about joining the team, acknowledging Leicester's rich history and his eagerness to contribute to their future success. Cifuentes, who previously led Swedish club Hammarby to notable accomplishments, most recently managed Queens Park Rangers.
Despite QPR placing him on gardening leave in April, Cifuentes left a mark by steering them clear of relegation in the Championship. He is set to lead Leicester City as they kick off their new season against Sheffield Wednesday on August 10.
