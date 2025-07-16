Left Menu

Hamza Shaikh's Heroic Century Leads England U19 to Thrilling Draw

England U19 captain Hamza Shaikh scored a resilient century to guide his team to a tense draw against India U19 in the first Youth Test. Chasing 350, England ended on 270/7, with Shaikh's 112 runs being pivotal. Despite India's aggressive tactics, Shaikh and his team held firm for a draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beckenham | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:21 IST
In an enthralling encounter, England U19 captain Hamza Shaikh demonstrated exceptional leadership by scoring a valiant century, steering his team to a thrilling draw against India U19 in the opening Youth Test.

With a daunting target of 350, England found themselves at 270/7 in 63 overs, thwarting India's hopes of a victory and an early series advantage. Shaikh's composed 112 off 140 balls established him as the backbone of England's innings.

Supported by Ben Mayes and Thomas Rew, Shaikh anchored essential partnerships to counter India's aggressive push, eventually securing a gripping draw as England navigated through intense pressure from the visiting team's fielding tactics.

