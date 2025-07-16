England Penalized in WTC After Slow Over Rate Against India

England faced repercussions following their third test against India at Lord's due to a slow over rate, as adjudicated by the International Cricket Council. The former second-place team in the World Test Championship rankings was fined 10% of its match fees and docked two points, despite securing a dramatic 22-run victory.

Ben Stokes, the England captain, conceded to the charges handed down after the team was found to be two overs short in a match where the Dukes ball frequently had to be replaced. Stokes accepted the sanctions without requiring any formal proceedings.

The impact of the deduction sees England slip to third place in the WTC standings, now trailing behind Sri Lanka, while Australia leads the table after their clean sweep against West Indies in the ongoing cycle.