England Penalized in WTC After Slow Over Rate Against India

England was penalized by the International Cricket Council for a slow over rate in their third test match against India, resulting in a 10% match fee fine and a loss of two World Test Championship points, dropping them to third place in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-07-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
England faced repercussions following their third test against India at Lord's due to a slow over rate, as adjudicated by the International Cricket Council. The former second-place team in the World Test Championship rankings was fined 10% of its match fees and docked two points, despite securing a dramatic 22-run victory.

Ben Stokes, the England captain, conceded to the charges handed down after the team was found to be two overs short in a match where the Dukes ball frequently had to be replaced. Stokes accepted the sanctions without requiring any formal proceedings.

The impact of the deduction sees England slip to third place in the WTC standings, now trailing behind Sri Lanka, while Australia leads the table after their clean sweep against West Indies in the ongoing cycle.

