India Gears Up for Historic World Para Athletics Championships

As India prepares to host the World Para Athletics Championships for the first time, significant progress is being made at Delhi's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Officials are busily ensuring that all necessary upgrades and renovations are completed on time.

The installation of the high-quality Mondo synthetic track, known for its elasticity and shock absorption, has largely been finished. Assurance from key officials indicates that preparation deadlines will be met with ease, prior to inspections by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and World Athletics.

With its comprehensive overhaul underway, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium promises a stunning transformation, setting the stage for a landmark event in Indian para-sport that aims to bolster national pride and inspire athletes globally.