Leipzig Bolsters Squad with Ivory Coast Talent Yan Diomande
Leipzig has signed Ivory Coast youth player Yan Diomande from Leganés, with a contract extending to 2030. Known for his pace and dribbling, Diomande joins as part of RBL's efforts to strengthen their squad after missing European qualification. Other signings include Maksimovic and Bakayoko.
- Country:
- Germany
Leipzig has officially secured Ivory Coast youth international Yan Diomande from Spanish second-tier team Leganés, expanding their lineup with a contract running through June 2030, as announced on Wednesday.
Diomande, an 18-year-old left winger celebrated for his speed and dribbling prowess, impressed during his stint at Leganés, scoring twice in 10 La Liga matches. Despite his efforts, Leganés faced relegation last season.
In a strategic move to fortify the team after missing out on European qualification, Leipzig is also nearing the acquisition of Serbia's Andrija Maksimovic and Belgium's Johan Bakayoko. These new additions follow the departure of Yussuf Poulsen to Hamburger SV and potential exits of other key players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fluminense Upsets Inter Milan: South American Football Shines
Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema: Love Across Euro 2025 Football Pitch
Hanna Glas: A Journey of Resilience and the Complex World of ACL Injuries in Women's Football
Breaking Down Barriers in Women’s Football: Tackling ACL Injuries with New Approaches
Karnataka High Court Transfers Valmiki Case to CBI amid Election Scandal