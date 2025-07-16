Wayne Hennessey Bows Out: End of an Era for Wales' Legendary Goalkeeper

Wayne Hennessey, Wales' most capped goalkeeper, has officially announced his retirement at the age of 38, after a 109-match international career, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) confirmed on Wednesday.

Having made over a hundred league appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, Hennessey was instrumental in taking Palace to the FA Cup final in 2016. Though on Nottingham Forest's roster last season, he did not play.

A key player in Wales' Euro 2016 semi-final journey and a member of the 2022 World Cup squad, Hennessey last represented his nation in a friendly against Gibraltar in 2023. "With gratitude and optimism, I look to the future," he remarked in his retirement statement.

