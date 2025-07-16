Wayne Hennessey Bows Out: End of an Era for Wales' Legendary Goalkeeper
Wayne Hennessey, a historic figure in Welsh football, has retired at 38, marking his impressive career with 109 caps for Wales. The goalkeeper reached major milestones, including a 2016 FA Cup final and the Euros semi-finals. Hennessey leaves the sport with gratitude and optimism.
Wayne Hennessey, Wales' most capped goalkeeper, has officially announced his retirement at the age of 38, after a 109-match international career, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) confirmed on Wednesday.
Having made over a hundred league appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, Hennessey was instrumental in taking Palace to the FA Cup final in 2016. Though on Nottingham Forest's roster last season, he did not play.
A key player in Wales' Euro 2016 semi-final journey and a member of the 2022 World Cup squad, Hennessey last represented his nation in a friendly against Gibraltar in 2023. "With gratitude and optimism, I look to the future," he remarked in his retirement statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
