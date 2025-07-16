Left Menu

Wayne Hennessey Bows Out: End of an Era for Wales' Legendary Goalkeeper

Wayne Hennessey, a historic figure in Welsh football, has retired at 38, marking his impressive career with 109 caps for Wales. The goalkeeper reached major milestones, including a 2016 FA Cup final and the Euros semi-finals. Hennessey leaves the sport with gratitude and optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:40 IST
Wayne Hennessey Bows Out: End of an Era for Wales' Legendary Goalkeeper

Wayne Hennessey, Wales' most capped goalkeeper, has officially announced his retirement at the age of 38, after a 109-match international career, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) confirmed on Wednesday.

Having made over a hundred league appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, Hennessey was instrumental in taking Palace to the FA Cup final in 2016. Though on Nottingham Forest's roster last season, he did not play.

A key player in Wales' Euro 2016 semi-final journey and a member of the 2022 World Cup squad, Hennessey last represented his nation in a friendly against Gibraltar in 2023. "With gratitude and optimism, I look to the future," he remarked in his retirement statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025