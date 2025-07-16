Bournemouth Secure Djordje Petrovic in Major Transfer Coup

Bournemouth has completed a significant signing with the acquisition of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea in a deal worth £25 million, as confirmed by both clubs. The Serbian international has inked a five-year contract, enhancing Bournemouth's roster following Kepa Arrizabalaga's departure to Arsenal.

Petrovic, 25, who made 23 appearances for Chelsea in the 2023-24 season, was loaned out to Strasbourg last year, where his performance earned him the title of player of the season. His efforts played a pivotal role in Strasbourg's impressive seventh-place finish in Ligue 1, securing them a spot in the UEFA Conference League playoff round.

Expressing his aspirations, Petrovic stated, "I came to Bournemouth because I want to grow and I want to play at the best level." Bournemouth, who finished ninth last season, is gearing up to start this season's campaign against champions Liverpool on August 15.

