Bournemouth Secure Djordje Petrovic in Major Transfer Coup

Bournemouth has signed Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea on a five-year contract for £25 million. The move follows Kepa Arrizabalaga's transfer to Arsenal. Petrovic impressed at Strasbourg, earning recognition as player of the season. He aims to strengthen Bournemouth's squad as they kick off against Liverpool.

Updated: 16-07-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:15 IST
Bournemouth Secure Djordje Petrovic in Major Transfer Coup

Bournemouth has completed a significant signing with the acquisition of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea in a deal worth £25 million, as confirmed by both clubs. The Serbian international has inked a five-year contract, enhancing Bournemouth's roster following Kepa Arrizabalaga's departure to Arsenal.

Petrovic, 25, who made 23 appearances for Chelsea in the 2023-24 season, was loaned out to Strasbourg last year, where his performance earned him the title of player of the season. His efforts played a pivotal role in Strasbourg's impressive seventh-place finish in Ligue 1, securing them a spot in the UEFA Conference League playoff round.

Expressing his aspirations, Petrovic stated, "I came to Bournemouth because I want to grow and I want to play at the best level." Bournemouth, who finished ninth last season, is gearing up to start this season's campaign against champions Liverpool on August 15.

