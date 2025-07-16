Jonas Abrahamsen Triumphs in Thrilling Tour de France Stage 11

Jonas Abrahamsen of Switzerland emerged victorious in the 11th stage of the prestigious Tour de France. The race, spanning 156.8 kilometers around Toulouse, ended dramatically as defending champion Tadej Pogacar suffered a crash.

With about five kilometers remaining, Slovenian cyclist Pogacar hit the tarmac. However, he swiftly returned to his bike, showing resilience and determination despite the mishap.

Pogacar appeared unhurt following the incident, allowing the focus to shift back to Abrahamsen's remarkable achievement on this challenging stage.

