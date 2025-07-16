Left Menu

Jonas Abrahamsen Triumphs in Thrilling Tour de France Stage 11

Jonas Abrahamsen from Switzerland clinched victory in the 11th stage of the Tour de France. The 156.8-km race around Toulouse saw defending champion Tadej Pogacar crash near the end. Fortunately, Pogacar quickly remounted and appeared uninjured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toulouse | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:39 IST
Jonas Abrahamsen Triumphs in Thrilling Tour de France Stage 11
  • Country:
  • France

Jonas Abrahamsen of Switzerland emerged victorious in the 11th stage of the prestigious Tour de France. The race, spanning 156.8 kilometers around Toulouse, ended dramatically as defending champion Tadej Pogacar suffered a crash.

With about five kilometers remaining, Slovenian cyclist Pogacar hit the tarmac. However, he swiftly returned to his bike, showing resilience and determination despite the mishap.

Pogacar appeared unhurt following the incident, allowing the focus to shift back to Abrahamsen's remarkable achievement on this challenging stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025