Andre Russell Bids Farewell to International Cricket

Two-time Twenty20 World Cup champion Andre Russell is set to retire from international cricket at 37 following the second T20 match against Australia in Kingston on July 22, as confirmed by Cricket West Indies.

Russell, who shone in T20s by securing two World Cup victories in 2012 and 2016, has been a key player for the West Indies with 84 T20 caps, 61 wickets, and three half-centuries. His prowess extended to One-Day Internationals, where he played 56 matches and took 70 wickets, last appearing in 2019.

Expressing his gratitude for his international career, Russell said, "Representing the West Indies has been among my proudest achievements," while West Indies coach Daren Sammy praised his enduring commitment and influence on future generations.