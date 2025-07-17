Left Menu

Andre Russell Bids Farewell to International Cricket

Andre Russell, a two-time T20 World Cup winner, will retire from international cricket at 37 after the second T20 match against Australia. Known for his all-rounder prowess, he played 84 T20 matches, 56 ODIs, and left a lasting imprint on West Indies cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 00:17 IST
Andre Russell Bids Farewell to International Cricket
Andre Russell

Two-time Twenty20 World Cup champion Andre Russell is set to retire from international cricket at 37 following the second T20 match against Australia in Kingston on July 22, as confirmed by Cricket West Indies.

Russell, who shone in T20s by securing two World Cup victories in 2012 and 2016, has been a key player for the West Indies with 84 T20 caps, 61 wickets, and three half-centuries. His prowess extended to One-Day Internationals, where he played 56 matches and took 70 wickets, last appearing in 2019.

Expressing his gratitude for his international career, Russell said, "Representing the West Indies has been among my proudest achievements," while West Indies coach Daren Sammy praised his enduring commitment and influence on future generations.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025