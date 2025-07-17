Norway's Euro 2025 Journey: Unity Amidst Challenges

Norway's national football team, under the leadership of captain Ada Hegerberg, exuded a spirit of unity at the Euro 2025 competition, despite being unable to find consistent success on the pitch. Their journey ended with a 2-1 defeat to Italy, cutting their campaign short.

After triumphing in all three Group A matches, Norway entered the quarter-finals against Italy full of confidence. However, their performance was marred by inconsistency, particularly in critical moments against the Italians, leaving coach Gemma Grainger to reflect on what could have been.

Despite the disappointing exit, goalkeeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand found a silver lining in just participating after missing the last Euros due to injury. Looking ahead, Grainger is committed to improving the squad's performance in preparation for World Cup qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)