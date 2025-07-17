Left Menu

Indian Duo Shines: Kadhe and Prashanth's Semifinal Surge at Swiss Open

Indian tennis players Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth stormed into the semifinals of the Swiss Open by defeating second seeds Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner. The Indian pair pulled off a 6-3, 7-6(5) victory in the quarterfinals of the Euro 596,035 clay court tournament in Gstaad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:47 IST
Indian Duo Shines: Kadhe and Prashanth's Semifinal Surge at Swiss Open
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning performance at the Swiss Open, Indian tennis duo Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth dramatically advanced to the semifinals by edging out the formidable second seeds Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner.

The unsung pair maneuvered past the higher-ranked Germans with a commendable 6-3, 7-6(5) triumph in the quarterfinals held in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Despite a few anxious moments, Kadhe and Prashanth's strategic play and perseverance on the clay court ensured their passage into the next round of the Euro 596,035 tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025