In a stunning performance at the Swiss Open, Indian tennis duo Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth dramatically advanced to the semifinals by edging out the formidable second seeds Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner.

The unsung pair maneuvered past the higher-ranked Germans with a commendable 6-3, 7-6(5) triumph in the quarterfinals held in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Despite a few anxious moments, Kadhe and Prashanth's strategic play and perseverance on the clay court ensured their passage into the next round of the Euro 596,035 tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)