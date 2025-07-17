Indian Duo Shines: Kadhe and Prashanth's Semifinal Surge at Swiss Open
Indian tennis players Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth stormed into the semifinals of the Swiss Open by defeating second seeds Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner. The Indian pair pulled off a 6-3, 7-6(5) victory in the quarterfinals of the Euro 596,035 clay court tournament in Gstaad.
In a stunning performance at the Swiss Open, Indian tennis duo Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth dramatically advanced to the semifinals by edging out the formidable second seeds Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner.
The unsung pair maneuvered past the higher-ranked Germans with a commendable 6-3, 7-6(5) triumph in the quarterfinals held in Gstaad, Switzerland.
Despite a few anxious moments, Kadhe and Prashanth's strategic play and perseverance on the clay court ensured their passage into the next round of the Euro 596,035 tournament.
