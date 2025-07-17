Congo Inks Major Sponsorship Deal with Barcelona to Boost Tourism
The Democratic Republic of Congo has agreed to a sponsorship deal with Barcelona worth over 40 million euros. The partnership aims to promote tourism through branding on the club's apparel and advertising. The deal is part of a broader strategy to position Congo as a leader in Africa.
The Democratic Republic of Congo has struck a high-profile sponsorship deal with renowned Spanish soccer club Barcelona, agreeing to pay over 40 million euros as part of efforts to promote tourism in the country.
According to a contract seen by Reuters, the agreement will feature a logo branding Congo as the "heart of Africa" on the back of training and warm-up jerseys for both the men's and women's teams. This logo will also be part of the club's advertising portfolio, appearing in its magazine and annual reports.
The Congolese government is keen to elevate its international profile, with similar deals already in place with AS Monaco and AC Milan. The move is part of a broader government initiative to boost tourism and investment, despite ongoing challenges posed by conflict in the region.
