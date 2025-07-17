Pogacar's Triumphant Revenge at Hautacam: A Tour de France Thriller

Tadej Pogacar showcased a masterful performance on the treacherous slopes of Hautacam, dominating the 12th stage of the Tour de France. The Slovenian cyclist displayed exceptional strength, leaving his key competitor Jonas Vingegaard breathless and trailing by a significant margin.

Pogacar's determination was fueled by a desire for revenge, having previously been bested by Vingegaard on this very climb three years prior. The win not only boosted his confidence but also extended his lead to three minutes and thirty-one seconds ahead of Vingegaard after one of the race's most demanding high-mountain stages.

Amidst the heat and challenging conditions, Pogacar disregarded potential aftereffects from a prior crash, focusing instead on his strategy and execution. As the Tour continues, Pogacar remains the cyclist to beat as competitors hope to close the gap in the upcoming Pyrenean stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)