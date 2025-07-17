Left Menu

Pogacar's Triumphant Revenge at Hautacam: A Tour de France Thriller

Tadej Pogacar delivered a stunning performance in the Tour de France's 12th stage, overcoming rival Jonas Vingegaard on the punishing Hautacam climb. Pogacar's victory was a sweet revenge following past defeats. He now leads by over three minutes as the race heads into additional challenging mountain stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:15 IST
Pogacar's Triumphant Revenge at Hautacam: A Tour de France Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tadej Pogacar showcased a masterful performance on the treacherous slopes of Hautacam, dominating the 12th stage of the Tour de France. The Slovenian cyclist displayed exceptional strength, leaving his key competitor Jonas Vingegaard breathless and trailing by a significant margin.

Pogacar's determination was fueled by a desire for revenge, having previously been bested by Vingegaard on this very climb three years prior. The win not only boosted his confidence but also extended his lead to three minutes and thirty-one seconds ahead of Vingegaard after one of the race's most demanding high-mountain stages.

Amidst the heat and challenging conditions, Pogacar disregarded potential aftereffects from a prior crash, focusing instead on his strategy and execution. As the Tour continues, Pogacar remains the cyclist to beat as competitors hope to close the gap in the upcoming Pyrenean stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025