Pogacar Dominates Pyrenees Stage, Reclaims Yellow Jersey

Tadej Pogacar delivered a remarkable performance in the Pyrenees, reclaiming the Tour de France yellow jersey on Thursday. Defying concerns about his condition after a crash, Pogacar executed a decisive break during the climb to Hautacam, securing a lead over Jonas Vingegaard.

The stage, a taxing journey through the picturesque yet challenging landscape, saw Pogacar finish ahead, leaving his closest rivals trailing. Former leader Jonas Vingegaard is now left 3½ minutes behind, while Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel follows in third place.

The day was also marked by tributes to young Italian rider Samuele Privitera, who tragically died following a racing crash in Italy. Riders reflected on the risks inherent in the sport, taking a moment to honor their fallen compatriot before embarking on the day's demanding course.

(With inputs from agencies.)