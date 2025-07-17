Pogacar Dominates Pyrenees Stage, Reclaims Yellow Jersey
Tadej Pogacar reclaimed the Tour de France yellow jersey with a commanding stage win in the Pyrenees. Following a previous crash, he showed resilience, finishing ahead of Jonas Vingegaard. The grueling stage ended in Hautacam, where Pogacar took his third stage victory of this race, solidifying his lead.
Tadej Pogacar delivered a remarkable performance in the Pyrenees, reclaiming the Tour de France yellow jersey on Thursday. Defying concerns about his condition after a crash, Pogacar executed a decisive break during the climb to Hautacam, securing a lead over Jonas Vingegaard.
The stage, a taxing journey through the picturesque yet challenging landscape, saw Pogacar finish ahead, leaving his closest rivals trailing. Former leader Jonas Vingegaard is now left 3½ minutes behind, while Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel follows in third place.
The day was also marked by tributes to young Italian rider Samuele Privitera, who tragically died following a racing crash in Italy. Riders reflected on the risks inherent in the sport, taking a moment to honor their fallen compatriot before embarking on the day's demanding course.
