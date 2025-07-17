Left Menu

Pogacar Dominates Pyrenees Stage, Reclaims Yellow Jersey

Tadej Pogacar reclaimed the Tour de France yellow jersey with a commanding stage win in the Pyrenees. Following a previous crash, he showed resilience, finishing ahead of Jonas Vingegaard. The grueling stage ended in Hautacam, where Pogacar took his third stage victory of this race, solidifying his lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hautacam | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:10 IST
Pogacar Dominates Pyrenees Stage, Reclaims Yellow Jersey
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar delivered a remarkable performance in the Pyrenees, reclaiming the Tour de France yellow jersey on Thursday. Defying concerns about his condition after a crash, Pogacar executed a decisive break during the climb to Hautacam, securing a lead over Jonas Vingegaard.

The stage, a taxing journey through the picturesque yet challenging landscape, saw Pogacar finish ahead, leaving his closest rivals trailing. Former leader Jonas Vingegaard is now left 3½ minutes behind, while Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel follows in third place.

The day was also marked by tributes to young Italian rider Samuele Privitera, who tragically died following a racing crash in Italy. Riders reflected on the risks inherent in the sport, taking a moment to honor their fallen compatriot before embarking on the day's demanding course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025