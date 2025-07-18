Left Menu

Sports Highlights of the Week: Retirement, Deals, and Controversies

This week's sports news highlights key events such as Caitlin Clark missing the WNBA All-Star Game due to injury, Mike Williams' retirement from the NFL, Chiefs' Rashee Rice's sentencing, and Damian Lillard's contract negotiations. Notable retirements include Kyle Gibson in MLB, with Rory McIlroy aiming for a comeback at the British Open.

Updated: 18-07-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 05:22 IST
This week's sports news brings a variety of significant headlines, from player retirements to major contract negotiations. Notably, Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark is out of the WNBA All-Star Game due to injury, a significant setback for the event's lineup. Meanwhile, NFL veteran Mike Williams has announced his retirement from the Los Angeles Chargers after an eight-season career.

Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice will face jail time and probation following charges from a multicar crash in Texas last year. Damian Lillard, a nine-time All-Star, is finalizing a lucrative deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, raising his cumulative earnings with previous agreements.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy is determined to redeem himself at Royal Portrush after a challenging past performance, while MLB's Kyle Gibson has announced his retirement. The Toronto Maple Leafs made a strategic player acquisition, and T.J. Watt's record-breaking deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers has made waves in the NFL landscape this week.

