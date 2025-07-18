Sports Highlights of the Week: Retirement, Deals, and Controversies

This week's sports news brings a variety of significant headlines, from player retirements to major contract negotiations. Notably, Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark is out of the WNBA All-Star Game due to injury, a significant setback for the event's lineup. Meanwhile, NFL veteran Mike Williams has announced his retirement from the Los Angeles Chargers after an eight-season career.

Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice will face jail time and probation following charges from a multicar crash in Texas last year. Damian Lillard, a nine-time All-Star, is finalizing a lucrative deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, raising his cumulative earnings with previous agreements.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy is determined to redeem himself at Royal Portrush after a challenging past performance, while MLB's Kyle Gibson has announced his retirement. The Toronto Maple Leafs made a strategic player acquisition, and T.J. Watt's record-breaking deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers has made waves in the NFL landscape this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)