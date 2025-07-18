Glenn Phillips Sidelined: Rising Star Misses New Zealand Cricket Tour

New Zealand cricket star Glenn Phillips will not participate in the team's scheduled tour of Zimbabwe following an unfortunate groin injury. This announcement was made by New Zealand Cricket on Friday, intensifying concerns as the team already contends without batter Finn Allen due to a foot injury.

The 28-year-old's injury occurred during the Major League Cricket final in Dallas, and it is expected that Phillips will require several weeks to regain full fitness. This development means he will miss the tri-series, which also features South Africa, and a subsequent two-match test series against Zimbabwe.

New Zealand's head coach, Rob Walter, expressed his disappointment, noting the impact of losing a player of Phillips' caliber. Despite his eagerness to perform for the Blackcaps, Phillips now faces a recovery period. The cricket board stated that a replacement for Phillips in the test squad will be announced in due course.

(With inputs from agencies.)