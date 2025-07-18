Inter Kashi Triumphs: Reclaiming the I-League Title Amidst Arbitration Drama
Inter Kashi has been declared the I-League champions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, overturning the All India Football Federation's initial decision to award the title to Churchill Brothers. The verdict followed disputes over player eligibility leading to Inter Kashi's promotion to the Indian Super League.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events, Inter Kashi has been officially crowned the I-League champions for the 2024-25 season. This decision came from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), based in Switzerland, effectively overturning an earlier ruling by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) that had declared Churchill Brothers as the winners due to fielding of an allegedly 'ineligible player' by Inter Kashi.
The CAS ordered AIFF to amend their championship decision, following an appeal lodged by Inter Kashi. The Varanasi club, which initially found itself in second place after point deductions, argued successfully for a reversal, citing inconsistencies in the AIFF's initial judgment. As per CAS's ruling, AIFF has now officially announced Inter Kashi as the new titleholders, further instructing the league table to reflect their top position.
The victory propels Inter Kashi to a promotion into the premier Indian Super League, joining the ranks of other recently promoted clubs. This landmark decision underscores the complexities and high stakes within football governance, and highlights the role of legal recourse in upholding fairness and integrity in sports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
