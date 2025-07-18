Left Menu

Indian Athletes Shine at World University Games

Indian athletes showcased their prowess at the World University Games, with swimmer Srihari Nataraj advancing to the semifinals and women's paddlers securing a round-of-16 berth. India also saw success in table tennis, tennis, and fencing, despite a mixed outcome in badminton against Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:32 IST
Indian Athletes Shine at World University Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Indian competitors made significant strides at the World University Games in Germany. Swimmer Srihari Nataraj, a two-time Olympian, secured a spot in the 200m freestyle semifinals by clocking an impressive 1:48.22 seconds, surpassing his previous best.

The women's table tennis team demonstrated resilience, overcoming the Netherlands 3-1 in Group 5 after an initial setback to Romania. Meanwhile, the men's team narrowly triumphed over Colombia, initiating a promising journey as they prepare to face China in the next round.

In badminton, India's mixed team fought valiantly before a narrow 2-3 defeat against Hong Kong. Success was also evident in tennis, where Anjali Rathi and Vaishnavi Adkar advanced in singles, with Kabir Hans and Maan Kesharwani excelling in men's doubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Toxic Heat: WHO Report Links Rising Temperatures and Pollution to Health Crises

Chhattisgarh’s Health Scheme Reaches Millions, Yet Struggles With Cost Efficiency

Sustainability Challenges in Cineraria Cultivation: A Life Cycle Perspective from Iran

Governance and Garbage: Tracing Dhaka’s Solid Waste Regime Over Five Decades

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025