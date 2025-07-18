Indian Athletes Shine at World University Games

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Indian competitors made significant strides at the World University Games in Germany. Swimmer Srihari Nataraj, a two-time Olympian, secured a spot in the 200m freestyle semifinals by clocking an impressive 1:48.22 seconds, surpassing his previous best.

The women's table tennis team demonstrated resilience, overcoming the Netherlands 3-1 in Group 5 after an initial setback to Romania. Meanwhile, the men's team narrowly triumphed over Colombia, initiating a promising journey as they prepare to face China in the next round.

In badminton, India's mixed team fought valiantly before a narrow 2-3 defeat against Hong Kong. Success was also evident in tennis, where Anjali Rathi and Vaishnavi Adkar advanced in singles, with Kabir Hans and Maan Kesharwani excelling in men's doubles.

