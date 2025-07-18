Cross-Border Shooting Insights: A French Perspective on Indian Talent

Eric Egretaud, manager of the Junior French Shooting Team, recently shared his insights on the Indian shooting landscape during the House of Glory podcast hosted by the Gagan Narang Sports Foundation. Egretaud's visit to India opened his eyes to the similarities between the Indian and French shooting ecosystems, both key players in global competitions.

"There are many similarities between the Indian ecosystem and the French ecosystem," Egretaud remarked, acknowledging parallels in training methodologies and techniques after initially expecting significant differences. Despite contrasting philosophies, the convergence of ideas strengthens both countries' competitive edge, according to him.

Highlighting India's robust government and private sector support, Egretaud noted a stark difference compared to France, where sports funding has dwindled post-Olympics. He was struck by the high competition standards he witnessed at India's National Shooting Trials in June 2025, emphasizing India's depth in talent across various levels.

Concluding the discussion, Egretaud shared his athlete development philosophy, advocating for personal focus and enjoyment beyond mere results.

(With inputs from agencies.)