Left Menu

Cross-Border Shooting Insights: A French Perspective on Indian Talent

Eric Egretaud, manager of the Junior French Shooting Team, discusses the similarities and differences between Indian and French shooting ecosystems on the House of Glory podcast. He praises India's investment in sports and shares his observations from attending the National Shooting Trials in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:33 IST
Cross-Border Shooting Insights: A French Perspective on Indian Talent
Junior French Shooting Team manager Eric Egretaud (M). (Photo: Gagan Narang Sports Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eric Egretaud, manager of the Junior French Shooting Team, recently shared his insights on the Indian shooting landscape during the House of Glory podcast hosted by the Gagan Narang Sports Foundation. Egretaud's visit to India opened his eyes to the similarities between the Indian and French shooting ecosystems, both key players in global competitions.

"There are many similarities between the Indian ecosystem and the French ecosystem," Egretaud remarked, acknowledging parallels in training methodologies and techniques after initially expecting significant differences. Despite contrasting philosophies, the convergence of ideas strengthens both countries' competitive edge, according to him.

Highlighting India's robust government and private sector support, Egretaud noted a stark difference compared to France, where sports funding has dwindled post-Olympics. He was struck by the high competition standards he witnessed at India's National Shooting Trials in June 2025, emphasizing India's depth in talent across various levels.

Concluding the discussion, Egretaud shared his athlete development philosophy, advocating for personal focus and enjoyment beyond mere results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Toxic Heat: WHO Report Links Rising Temperatures and Pollution to Health Crises

Chhattisgarh’s Health Scheme Reaches Millions, Yet Struggles With Cost Efficiency

Sustainability Challenges in Cineraria Cultivation: A Life Cycle Perspective from Iran

Governance and Garbage: Tracing Dhaka’s Solid Waste Regime Over Five Decades

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025