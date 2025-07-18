Sports Roundup: From Retirements to Resilient Comebacks

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will miss this weekend's WNBA All-Star game due to an injury, marking a significant absence in the event hosted in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, American golfer Brian Harman showcases his signature game plan, leading the British Open at Royal Portrush with precision shots that have kept him strong on the leaderboards.

Wide receiver Mike Williams and goaltender Jaroslav Halak have announced their retirements from the NFL and NHL respectively, ending notable sports careers amidst the buzz of new talents emerging in the field.

Tennis player Filip Misolic upset third-seed Nuno Borges in Sweden, showcasing impressive resilience despite being on match point down.

In golf, Rory McIlroy rejuvenates his prospects for The Open Championship after a solid second round, while former NFL linebacker Bryan Braman sadly passes at age 38 from cancer.

Lastly, Bryson DeChambeau recovers dramatically at the British Open and Lloyd Howell Jr. resigns from his post at the NFL Players Association amid controversy, aiming to refocus the organization.