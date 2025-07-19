London Eyes 2029 Athletics World Championships with Government Backing

The British government has thrown its weight behind London's bid to host the 2029 Athletics World Championships, marking a significant push to bring the prestigious event back to the capital. The London Stadium, which previously hosted the event in 2017 and was the venue for the 2012 Olympic Games, is earmarked for the 2029 championships.

In conjunction with the athletics hosting bid, Britain is also seeking to hold the 2029 World Para Athletics Championships, contingent on securing necessary funding from partners. The government has pledged substantial financial backing for both bids, signaling the UK's determination to solidify its place as a leading destination for global athletic events.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has voiced strong support for the bid, highlighting its potential to invigorate the UK economy by boosting businesses and creating jobs, while also fostering communal unity. The announcement coincided with a Diamond League meeting at London Stadium, reinforcing the city's ambition to remain a central hub for world-class athletic competitions.