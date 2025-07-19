England to Battle for Survival in Rain-Shortened ODI Against India

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the pivotal second ODI at the iconic Lord's. The match started later than scheduled due to rain, and will be a truncated 29-over-a-side game, featuring a six-over batting power-play.

Having lost the series opener, England is gearing up for a must-win clash to level the three-match ODI series. This encounter is crucial to maintain their chances in the series, particularly after a narrow 2-3 defeat in the preceding T20I series against India.

In the opening match, India secured a four-wicket victory, led by a powerful half-century from Deepti Sharma and strong contributions from all-rounder Sneh Rana. Chasing 259, Indian openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana set a solid base with a 48-run partnership.

Rawal added 36 runs in a 46-run partnership with Harleen Deol, but India faced setbacks losing Rawal, Deol, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in quick succession, falling to 124/4. Jemimah Rodrigues' partnership of 87 runs with Deepti Sharma was vital, pushing India past the 200-run mark.

After Jemimah's dismissal, Deepti remained unbeaten on 62, partnering with Amanjot Kaur to guide India to victory with 10 balls remaining. England's Charlotte Dean was their standout bowler with two wickets. Both teams named unchanged line-ups for this crucial match.

