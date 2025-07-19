Wallabies' Resilient Comeback Against Lions: A Sign of Growth
Australia coach Joe Schmidt acknowledged the British & Irish Lions deserved their victory, but praised the Wallabies' late comeback effort. Schmidt believes the team is developing, evident in their fightback attempt. He emphasized the potential for improvement, particularly in collision and lineout work, ahead of the next test in Melbourne.
Australia coach Joe Schmidt admitted that the British & Irish Lions were the rightful winners of the first test on Saturday, but celebrated the Wallabies' determined resurgence in the final quarter as evidence of their growth.
Despite being dominated by the Lions for the majority of the match, late tries from substitutes Carlo Tizzano and Tate McDermott narrowed the margin. Schmidt maintained optimism, seeing their response as indicative of progress rather than capitulation, a positive sign compared to the team's resilience last year.
Schmidt handed debuts to flyhalf Tom Lynagh and flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny, commending their performances. With Rob Valetini and Will Skelton set to return for the Melbourne test, Schmidt remains hopeful, aiming for strategic improvements, particularly in collision and lineout work, to bolster competitiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Civil society leaves UN development summit feeling unheard
Blistering heat, empty chairs and the C-word mar UN's flagship development event
Democrats see Trump's big bill as key to their comeback. It may not be so easy
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Blistering heat and empty chairs mar UN's flagship development event
UPDATE 1-Blistering heat and empty chairs mar UN's flagship development event