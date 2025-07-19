Left Menu

Wallabies' Resilient Comeback Against Lions: A Sign of Growth

Australia coach Joe Schmidt acknowledged the British & Irish Lions deserved their victory, but praised the Wallabies' late comeback effort. Schmidt believes the team is developing, evident in their fightback attempt. He emphasized the potential for improvement, particularly in collision and lineout work, ahead of the next test in Melbourne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:42 IST
Wallabies' Resilient Comeback Against Lions: A Sign of Growth

Australia coach Joe Schmidt admitted that the British & Irish Lions were the rightful winners of the first test on Saturday, but celebrated the Wallabies' determined resurgence in the final quarter as evidence of their growth.

Despite being dominated by the Lions for the majority of the match, late tries from substitutes Carlo Tizzano and Tate McDermott narrowed the margin. Schmidt maintained optimism, seeing their response as indicative of progress rather than capitulation, a positive sign compared to the team's resilience last year.

Schmidt handed debuts to flyhalf Tom Lynagh and flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny, commending their performances. With Rob Valetini and Will Skelton set to return for the Melbourne test, Schmidt remains hopeful, aiming for strategic improvements, particularly in collision and lineout work, to bolster competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025