Marquez's Triumph Amid Tyre Pressure Drama at Czech MotoGP

Marc Marquez clinched his 11th sprint win of the MotoGP season at the Czech Grand Prix. Despite tyre pressure concerns and investigations, Marquez maintained his pace to secure victory, reinforcing his lead in the championship standings. Teammates and competitors followed closely, showcasing intense on-track rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:45 IST
Ducati's Marc Marquez secured a record-breaking 11th sprint win of the MotoGP season during the Czech Grand Prix on Saturday. The celebrations, however, were temporarily halted as officials investigated potential infringements on tyre pressures.

Marquez, alongside teammate Francesco Bagnaia, had to slow down to avoid an eight-second penalty due to low tyre pressure, temporarily surrendering their race standings. Eventually, Marquez managed to overtake KTM's Pedro Acosta with only two laps remaining, finishing first.

Marc Marquez expressed relief post-race, acknowledging the pressures faced during the competition. He leads the championship with a significant margin over his brother, Alex Marquez.

