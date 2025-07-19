England Levels the Series in Rain-Curtailment Thriller
England triumphed over India by eight wickets in a rain-affected women's ODI, leveling the series 1-1. India scored 143/8 in a 29-over format, but rain reduced England's target to 115 runs, which they achieved in 21 overs. Amy Jones shone with an unbeaten 46.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a gripping rain-curtailed encounter, England secured victory over India by eight wickets in the second women's ODI, leveling the three-match series 1-1. The match, initially set for 29 overs per side, saw India score 143/8.
Persistent rain revised England's chase to 115 runs in 24 overs, which they accomplished in just 21 overs. Amy Jones, with a top score of 46 not out, and Tammy Beaumont contributed significantly with her 34-run knock.
For India, Smriti Mandhana stood out with 42 runs. Despite Sophie Ecclestone's best bowling performance for England with figures of 3/27, it was their batting prowess that sealed the match.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
England edge India by five runs in thriller to keep women’s T20I series alive
IRCTC offers 17-day train trip to over 30 places associated with Lord Rama starting at Rs 1.17 lakh
Resilience Amid Ruins: Himachal's Battle Against Torrential Rains
Bhullar and Sandhu Keep Indian Hopes Alive at International Series Morocco
Ukraine’s Precision Strike: Targeting Russia's Borisoglebsk Airfield