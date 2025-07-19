England Levels the Series in Rain-Curtailment Thriller

In a gripping rain-curtailed encounter, England secured victory over India by eight wickets in the second women's ODI, leveling the three-match series 1-1. The match, initially set for 29 overs per side, saw India score 143/8.

Persistent rain revised England's chase to 115 runs in 24 overs, which they accomplished in just 21 overs. Amy Jones, with a top score of 46 not out, and Tammy Beaumont contributed significantly with her 34-run knock.

For India, Smriti Mandhana stood out with 42 runs. Despite Sophie Ecclestone's best bowling performance for England with figures of 3/27, it was their batting prowess that sealed the match.