Left Menu

England Levels the Series in Rain-Curtailment Thriller

England triumphed over India by eight wickets in a rain-affected women's ODI, leveling the series 1-1. India scored 143/8 in a 29-over format, but rain reduced England's target to 115 runs, which they achieved in 21 overs. Amy Jones shone with an unbeaten 46.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:56 IST
England Levels the Series in Rain-Curtailment Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a gripping rain-curtailed encounter, England secured victory over India by eight wickets in the second women's ODI, leveling the three-match series 1-1. The match, initially set for 29 overs per side, saw India score 143/8.

Persistent rain revised England's chase to 115 runs in 24 overs, which they accomplished in just 21 overs. Amy Jones, with a top score of 46 not out, and Tammy Beaumont contributed significantly with her 34-run knock.

For India, Smriti Mandhana stood out with 42 runs. Despite Sophie Ecclestone's best bowling performance for England with figures of 3/27, it was their batting prowess that sealed the match.

TRENDING

1
Oriental Hotels Ltd Achieves Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

Oriental Hotels Ltd Achieves Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

 India
2
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
3
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025