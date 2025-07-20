Left Menu

Oliver Solberg Nears Historic WRC Victory at Rally Estonia

Rising star Oliver Solberg is on the brink of a major World Rally Championship win at Rally Estonia, holding a 21-second lead after a strong performance. The Swedish driver, son of former champion Petter Solberg, aims to secure his maiden victory with Toyota amidst fierce competition from top contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 00:45 IST
Swedish rally driver Oliver Solberg is poised for a groundbreaking victory at the World Rally Championship in Estonia, following a commanding performance on Saturday's penultimate leg. Solberg leads by 21 seconds, positioning himself for a landmark debut win with Toyota in the upcoming Sunday finale.

Son of the 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg, Oliver showcased impressive skill and composure, consistently leading since Friday morning. The 23-year-old captured additional stage wins on Saturday, maintaining his lead while managing risk strategically.

In a thrilling race, Solberg is followed closely by 2019 champion Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville, with mere seconds separating these contenders. As the rally concludes, all eyes will be on Solberg as he aims to make history.

