Usyk Seals Victory with Knockout at Wembley
Oleksandr Usyk reclaimed his status as the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion by defeating Daniel Dubois in a gripping match at Wembley Stadium. Usyk achieved victory in the fifth round with a powerful overhand right followed by a decisive left hand, ending Dubois' aspirations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-07-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 03:19 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a spectacular clash at Wembley Stadium, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk floored Britain's Daniel Dubois in the fifth round, reclaiming his title as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.
The match reached its climax when Usyk delivered a formidable overhand right before sealing Dubois' fate with a left hand to the chin.
This decisive blow dashed Dubois' hopes and finalized Usyk's victory in a thrilling showdown witnessed by an electrified crowd.
