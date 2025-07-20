Left Menu

Usyk Seals Victory with Knockout at Wembley

Oleksandr Usyk reclaimed his status as the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion by defeating Daniel Dubois in a gripping match at Wembley Stadium. Usyk achieved victory in the fifth round with a powerful overhand right followed by a decisive left hand, ending Dubois' aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-07-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 03:19 IST
Usyk Seals Victory with Knockout at Wembley
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a spectacular clash at Wembley Stadium, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk floored Britain's Daniel Dubois in the fifth round, reclaiming his title as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

The match reached its climax when Usyk delivered a formidable overhand right before sealing Dubois' fate with a left hand to the chin.

This decisive blow dashed Dubois' hopes and finalized Usyk's victory in a thrilling showdown witnessed by an electrified crowd.

TRENDING

1
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
2
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
3
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025