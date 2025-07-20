Usyk Seals Victory with Knockout at Wembley

In a spectacular clash at Wembley Stadium, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk floored Britain's Daniel Dubois in the fifth round, reclaiming his title as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

The match reached its climax when Usyk delivered a formidable overhand right before sealing Dubois' fate with a left hand to the chin.

This decisive blow dashed Dubois' hopes and finalized Usyk's victory in a thrilling showdown witnessed by an electrified crowd.