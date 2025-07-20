Left Menu

Olympic Champ Zheng Qinwen Takes Break for Elbow Recovery

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen announced a temporary break from the WTA Tour following elbow surgery. The Chinese tennis star, ousted in the first round of Wimbledon 2023, is dedicated to rehabilitation to return stronger. Zheng, who claimed gold in Paris, views this as a step towards improvement.

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen has announced she will take a temporary break from the WTA Tour to focus on recovery after undergoing elbow surgery. The 22-year-old athlete, who was eliminated in the first round of this year's Wimbledon tournament by Czech player Katerina Siniakova, disclosed her plans in a recent social media post.

Zheng, who clinched gold at the Paris Olympics and was a finalist in the 2024 Australian Open, shared that she had arthroscopic surgery on her right elbow last Friday. She emphasized her commitment to rehabilitation over the coming weeks and months to ensure a comprehensive recovery.

Despite the setback, Zheng remains optimistic and views this as a necessary step in her journey towards becoming a stronger, healthier version of herself on the court. Her resolve illustrates the perseverance typical of top-tier athletes facing challenges.

