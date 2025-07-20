Ann-Katrin Beger's Heroic Save Propels Germany to Euro 2025 Semi-Finals

Ann-Katrin Beger made a decisive final save as Germany edged out France 6-5 in a tense penalty shootout, advancing to the Euro 2025 semi-finals to face Spain. The match, which ended 1-1 after extra time, was fraught with drama.

Germany faced an early setback when defender Kathrin Hendrich received a red card for a minor infraction, leaving them a player down after just 13 minutes. Grace Geyoro capitalized on the situation, scoring the opening goal for France from the resulting penalty kick. However, Germany quickly retaliated as Sjoeke Nuesken netted a powerful equalizer, heading in a corner from Klara Buehl in the 25th minute.

The intensity continued as France had two goals disallowed for offside, and Nuesken missed a penalty chance for Germany in the second half. The stalemate persisted into extra time, leading to the nail-biting penalty shootout where Beger secured Germany's victory by scoring and then saving Alice Sombath's critical shot. Germany will next face world champions Spain in the semi-finals, while England is set to play Italy in the other matchup.