Ann-Katrin Beger's Heroic Save Propels Germany to Euro 2025 Semi-Finals

Ann-Katrin Beger executed a critical save to secure Germany's place in the Euro 2025 semi-finals, overcoming France 6-5 in a penalty shootout. Despite early challenges including Kathrin Hendrich's ejection, Germany fought back to equalize, leading to a thrilling finish that ended in their triumph.

Updated: 20-07-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 03:43 IST
Ann-Katrin Beger made a decisive final save as Germany edged out France 6-5 in a tense penalty shootout, advancing to the Euro 2025 semi-finals to face Spain. The match, which ended 1-1 after extra time, was fraught with drama.

Germany faced an early setback when defender Kathrin Hendrich received a red card for a minor infraction, leaving them a player down after just 13 minutes. Grace Geyoro capitalized on the situation, scoring the opening goal for France from the resulting penalty kick. However, Germany quickly retaliated as Sjoeke Nuesken netted a powerful equalizer, heading in a corner from Klara Buehl in the 25th minute.

The intensity continued as France had two goals disallowed for offside, and Nuesken missed a penalty chance for Germany in the second half. The stalemate persisted into extra time, leading to the nail-biting penalty shootout where Beger secured Germany's victory by scoring and then saving Alice Sombath's critical shot. Germany will next face world champions Spain in the semi-finals, while England is set to play Italy in the other matchup.

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

