Germany's Resilience Shines in Penalty Shootout Victory Over France

Ann-Katrin Berger's decisive penalty save secured Germany's 6-5 shootout victory over France after a 1-1 draw. Despite being reduced to ten players early on, Germany battled back remarkably before claiming victory in the tense shootout. The win sets up a Euro 2025 semi-final clash with Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 03:57 IST
In a gripping Euro 2025 quarter-final, goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger proved to be Germany's hero with a crucial final save in the penalty shootout against France. A hard-fought match saw Germany come from behind after Kathrin Hendrich received a red card, battling back from 1-0 down to equalize at 1-1 before securing a 6-5 victory on penalties.

The game took a dramatic turn when Kathrin Hendrich was sent off following a VAR review, which revealed her pulling Griege Mbock Bathy's hair. Grace Geyoro converted the penalty, despite Berger's near-save. Germany continued to fight, equalizing through Sjoeke Nuesken's sharp header, while France had two goals ruled out for offside.

Extra time yielded no further goals, leading to a tense penalty shootout. Berger initiated Germany's triumph by saving Amel Majri's kick and later scored a penalty herself. Her final save against Alice Sombath secured their place in the semi-finals against Spain, while England takes on Italy in the other tie.

