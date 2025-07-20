Left Menu

All Blacks Triumph: Lessons from a Unique French Challenge

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks' victory over France, highlighting the long-term benefits and unique challenges posed by the opposing team. Despite an early lead by the French, strategic changes and key performances secured a comeback win, completing a 3-0 series sweep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 08:14 IST
New Zealand coach Scott Robertson expressed confidence in the long-term benefits his team gained after defeating a challenging French side. The All Blacks overcame an initial deficit to triumph 29-19, securing a series sweep against France.

Robertson emphasized the importance of adapting to different playing styles. The French offered a distinct challenge that differed from the typical patterns seen in Super Rugby. He noted the need to anticipate opponents' strategies and adapt accordingly to succeed in test matches.

Key changes, including standout performances by substitute Jordie Barrett, fueled the All Blacks' comeback, showcasing the depth and resilience of the team. Robertson acknowledged the lessons learned in balancing play styles and underscored the character and effort that defined the win.

